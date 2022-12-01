‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown is engaged

Wedding bells are ringing for Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz.

The daughter of "Sister Wives" stars Kody and Christine Brown announced that she and her partner are engaged in an Instagram post shared on Nov. 30.

"I’m engaged!!" the joint statement reads, along with a green heart and ring emoji.

The newly-engaged twosome shared photos from their engagement, which includes of the two sitting outdoors on a blanket with roses and candles surrounding them. There's also two photos of someone hidden behind a tree attempting to capture the proposal.

On her Instagram story, Brown, 21, also shared a close up of her stunning engagement ring, which features a rectangular stone with diamonds on the side.

Brown shared a closeup of her engagement ring.

Brown and Queiroz appeared to have gone Instagram official in May of this year. In June, Brown confirmed that they had been dating for two months went on their first trip to Disneyland by sharing photos of their excursion.

The two posted on Instagram that they’d moved in together after only four months of dating on Aug. 28.

On Sept. 29, Brown shared that they'd celebrated their six month anniversary.

"recently celebrated our 6 months! she made chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz," she wrote in the caption, alongside photos of them dressed in cocktail attire at home.

Brown, 21, first revealed that she was bisexual in Season 17 of "Sister Wives."

In an episode titled "Telling Truely," she told the public in a confessional interview that she likes men, women and "people that fall into other gender spectrums."

Brown seems to be enthusiastic about the institution of marriage despite her own parents calling it quits. Kody and Christine, who share six kids including Gwendlyn, formally announced their split in November 2021.

Two of their children, Ysabel and her sister, Mykelti, have said they support their parents' decision to separate.

“I think with my mom and my dad getting a divorce, if I’m honest I did see it coming. But of course, I’m sad about it. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out. And I’m happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really, really happy with,” Ysabel, 19, said in October 2022.

Mykelti echoed those sentiments, saying in an interview she was "relieved" to hear the news.

"They’re not happy, they’re not in love,” the 26-year-old said.