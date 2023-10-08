‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown marries David Woolley in ‘fairytale’ wedding

Christine Brown and David Woolley are married!

The “Sister Wives” star and her fiancé tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 7 in Moab, Utah, People reported.

Brown posted several photos from the day on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing sweet sentiments about her husband and their special day in the caption.

“I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend,” she wrote. “@david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love.It was an incredible experience with our family and friends.”

Brown called it the “wedding of our dreams,” adding the hashtags, “#blessedandhonored,” “#loveofmylife,” “#honoredloyaltrue,” and “#myking.”

In an interview with People, Brown described her wedding to the outlet as “a fairytale.”

“It’s everything I never thought I would have,” she added. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Brown recalled meeting Woolley on a dating app in 2022, saying he had “all the right pictures” on display. She added, “It was him with those eyes. I’m like, ‘You know what? I want to be looked at with those eyes for the rest of my life.’”

Both Brown and Woolley were previously married.

Brown, a mother of six, was in a plural marriage with her ex, Kody Brown, and announced her split in 2021 after 25 years together. The couple share six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Woolley, a father of eight, was previously married, but his wife died in 2012. He reflected on the death of his first wife, telling the outlet, “After my wife passed away, I dated and I just could never find somebody. I knew Christine was ‘the one.’ It just feels so right.”

After telling fans on Feb. 7 that she was “dating someone exclusively,” Brown and Woolley went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day a week later. At the time, she described Woolley as the “love of my life,” adding, “I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

After basking in her new relationship for a few months, Brown announced in April that the couple were engaged. Brown said on Instagram that Woolley “popped the question VERY romantically,” with Woolley calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world” on social media.

In an Instagram post shortly after announcing her engagement, Brown reflected on her big life news, writing in part, “We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine.”

Since their engagement, Woolley has spent plenty of time with Brown’s family, including her grandchildren. He also went on a family vacation with Brown and four of her six children, with the crew enjoying some quality time together in England over the summer.

This is the second big wedding for the Brown family this year.

After getting engaged in November 2022, Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn married her partner Beatriz Queiroz in July. Both Brown and Woolley were in attendance, as well as her ex, Kody Brown, and his former wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.