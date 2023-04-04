The heartfelt reason Justin Long didn’t follow his plan when proposing to Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are sharing intimate new details about their proposal story.

The actors, who first filmed a project together in 2021 before dating rumors began months later, confirmed their engagement and gushed about their love story in a new episode of Long's podcast, “Life is Short with Justin Long."

The couple started by acknowledging that they know people are curious to hear about their relationship, and said they chose to share the details on their own terms.

“I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably going to be asked about it and we thought, 'Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best,' and we thought, 'Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you,'" Bosworth explained.

Long, who had previously asked Bosworth's father for his blessing while preparing for a larger proposal, admitted that the moment didn't actually go the way he had originally expected.

"I did have a special thing planned around your (Kate’s) birthday and about a month before that we were talking about (how) things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warning," he said.

Despite his plans, Long decided to go rogue one day and spontaneously pop the question in a really sweet way.

Bosworth set the scene and explained that the couple had just gone through "this really hard thing" and said they were "trying to move through things at the time." A therapist had suggested that the couple check in with each other regularly and recommended "asking the other what they need."

“I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session, and I looked at Justin and I said — I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?'" she recalled.

"And he really looked at me, and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled, and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh, my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,'" she continued.

Looking back on the special moment, Long said everything worked out pretty perfectly.

"It was the easiest — the words just came out so naturally," he said.

Bosworth was also pretty pleased with how things turned out.

"I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," she said.