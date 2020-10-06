Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 after 'long and arduous battle with cancer'

Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitarist whose career spanned five decades, died Tuesday morning after a "long and arduous battle with cancer," according to a statement from his son, Wolf Van Halen.

He was 65.

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift," Wolf Van Halen, 29, said in a statement shared on social media. "My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Wolf Van Halen is the only child of the Van Halen guitarist. His mother, actor Valerie Bertinelli, was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007.

She replied to her son's statement with a string of broken-heart emoji.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

A representative for Eddie Van Halen confirmed the news to TODAY.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.