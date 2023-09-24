‘Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin welcomes 1st child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs

Former "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin's family just grew by one.

Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs have welcomed their first child together, they announced on Instagram.

Jacobs subtly shared the news Sept. 23, posting a photo of a welcome mat that reads, "Baby sleeping, please don't ruin this for us."

He tagged Kufrin in the post and simply wrote "Home" in the caption. The reality television star also added a blue heart emoji —the couple previously shared they were expecting a baby boy in May.

Kufrin re-shared her fiancé's post to her Instagram story.

"Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin," she wrote.

Kufrin announced her pregnancy in April with a sweet video montage featuring her and Jacobs, as well as their two dogs.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” they captioned the joint post. “Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back — mom & dad.”

Kufrin started her Bachelor Nation journey on Season 22 of “The Bachelor,” receiving Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose. He broke up with her while the season was airing and she was named the star of "The Bachelorette" Season 14 during the "After the Final Rose" special.

She got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen at the end of her season. They announced their split in 2020.

Kufrin decided to continue her pursuit for love, so she traveled to Sayulita, Mexico. She met Jacobs on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season Seven in August 2021. Despite breaking up during the season finale, a montage at the end of the episode revealed they rekindled their relationship off camera.

In May 2022, Kufrin revealed that she proposed to Jacobs — and "HE SAID YES!"

The pair have kept fans updated about their love story and their pregnancy journey ever since.