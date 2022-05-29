Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs surprised Bachelor Nation fans and alumni on Sunday by announcing their engagement.

The former “Bachelorette” lead shared her engagement news on Instagram and revealed she was the one who popped the question.

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” she wrote in the caption. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”

She sweetly called Jacobs her “chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day.”

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs. Becca Kufrin / Instagram

Kufrin gushed, “I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.”

Her post included loving photos of the pair embracing, kissing, posing with their two dogs, popping champagne and showing off Jacobs’ engagement ring.

On his page, Jacobs posted similar pictures of the two celebrating their impending nuptials.

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move,” he said.

Speaking directly to his new fiancée, he added, “You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops.”

In the comments, Kufrin replied, “Forever and then some” with a black heart emoji.

Fans and former “Bachelor,” “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants filled the comments on both posts with messages of love and support for the happy couple.

“Extra” correspondent Rachel Lindsay applauded Kufrin for flipping the usual script and proposing to her boyfriend.

“Love that you are doing things your way! Congrats,” Lindsay wrote under Kufrin’s post.

Fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Tia Booth, who also appeared with Kufrin on Season 22 of “The Bachelor,” simply said, “WHAT!!! Oh my gosh!!!”

Former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher, who tied the knot with Jordan Rogers from her season earlier this month, commented, “Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys!!”

Last year, Kufrin and Jacobs met on the beaches of Sayulita, Mexico, during Season Seven of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

During the show’s final week, Kufrin broke up with Jacobs. But, she later announced on Instagram that the two had reconciled.

She uploaded a video of some of their romantic moments and said, “You know what they say…Third time’s a charm.”

On Season 22 of “The Bachelor,” Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin before changing his mind shortly after filming ended.

Kufrin was then named the next lead of “The Bachelorette” during the “After the Final Rose” episode.

At the end of her season, Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. The two split in 2020.

