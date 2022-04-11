Billy Ray Cyrus’ wife, Tish, has filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Tish Cyrus, who has five kids with the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker, including superstar daughter Miley, filed paperwork last week in Tennessee.

In her filing, Tish cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for divorce and stated she and Billy Ray have not lived together for more than two years.

Billy Ray Cyrus (left) and Tish Cyrus (center) attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada with kids Noah (second from left), Brandi (second from right) and Miley (right). Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp

The couple married in 1993 and have taken steps toward divorce before.

They first filed for divorce in 2010, according to statement made to People.

“As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family,” the couple said at the time. “We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

They called it off in March 2011.

“I’ve dropped the divorce,” Billy Ray Cyrus said on "The View." “I want to put my family back together. Things are the best they’ve ever been.”

In June 2013, news broke that Tish Cyrus had once again filed for divorce, but they announced the next month they had reconciled.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” Billy Ray Cyrus said in a statement to Us Weekly.

He said they had gone to therapy, which "brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

"We’ve had rough times but we both realized we didn’t want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work,” he added.