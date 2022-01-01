Jack Osbourne gets engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne found the best way to end 2021!

Osbourne popped the question to his girlfriend, interior designer Aree Gearhart, and she said yes! The reality star shared the exciting news of his engagement on Instagram December 30, posting a selfie of the couple posing together with Gearhart’s stunning ring on full display as she placed her hand on his chest.

“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” the 36-year-old wrote in the caption. “She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Gearhart shared the same photo on her own Instagram feed, penning a sweet message to her fiancé in the caption.

“today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland,” she wrote. “i’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Gearhart’s future sister-in-law, Kelly Osbourne, commented on the post, writing, “So happy for you @seecreature!! Congratulations both of you!!!”

Sharon Osbourne couldn’t help but celebrate her son’s exciting news, either. She also shared the same snap of the couple on Instagram, using the caption as a way to share a message from herself and her husband, Ozzy.

“Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart,” she wrote. “We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”

Osbourne was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. Together, they share three children: Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3.

His fiancée has already gotten to spend plenty of time with the family, including his children. Last August, Osbourne shared a sweet snap on Instagram with his kids, Gearhart, and his parents as they reunited that summer for some family time.

More recently, the family got together for the holidays this year and managed to get most of the children to partake in a photo. Osbourne posted the snap of the family posing in front of a perfect perfectly decorated tree on Instagram. The celebration included his mom and older sister, Kelly, along with Gearhart just days before his proposal.

Two days prior, he shared an adorable sped-up video of Gearhart, his three daughters, and himself from a photobooth on Instagram. The interior designer simply help up a peace sign while Osbourne waved his arm in the air. His three daughters certainly looked like they had a blast too, each showing off their own dance moves as they made faces at the camera.

“Quarantined? Or just stuck in small spaces with family?” he wrote in the caption. “Whatever it may be — make the best of it! Happy Holidays!”