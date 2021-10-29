Kristin Chenoweth engaged, jokes fiancé is 'stuck with me now'

Kristin Chenoweth is engaged to her musician boyfriend, Josh Bryant.

The Broadway star, 53, announced the happy news Friday on Instagram when she shared a gallery of pics that included one showing Bryant down on one knee proposing. In another photo, Chenoweth shows off her gorgeous engagement ring.

"Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!," she wrote in her caption with several emoji.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth poses with musician Josh Bryant last month in New York City. The couple, who've been dating since 2018, announced their engagement this week. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siria

The "Wicked" star's famous pals commented on the post to share their congratulations along with plenty of hear and champagne bottle emoji

"Ahhhhhhhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! so happy for you!!!" gushed Candace Cameron Bure.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!" wrote former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow.

Actor and former talk show host Ricki Lake shared her happiness, too, writing, "Yayayaayayayayayayayayay!!!!! Overjoyed for you both!"

Chenoweth and Bryant, who have been dating since 2018, opened up to People about the moment Bryant popped the question. It all went down Wednesday in New York City on the rooftop of Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room. Bryant presented Chenoweth with a stunning Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone halo ring.

"I've been the runaway bride," joked Chenoweth of her dating history. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant seemed just as eager to tie the knot. "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!" he gushed.

The pair first met in 2016 at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing. They quarantined together in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Bryant used the time to lure the Tony winner onto TikTok, where she now boasts 6.5 million followers.

Together, the pair have been filming videos of themselves performing music together.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," Chenoweth told People in November 2020. "My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok. I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

This will be Chenoweth's first marriage. She was previously engaged to actor Marc Kudish.

