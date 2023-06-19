IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira welcome 1st child together: ‘God's timing is always perfect’

It's the seventh child for the crooner.
By Drew Weisholtz

How’s this for a Father’s Day present?

Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have welcomed a baby. The “I Need to Know” singer announced in an Instagram post on June 18 that he has become a father once again with a black-and-white photo of the baby appearing to be held in his arms.

“God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote in Spanish and English. Ferreira also posted the same photo and caption on her Instagram page. It's unclear when the baby was born.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, married in January and announced on Valentine’s Day they were having a baby.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves touching Ferreira’s stomach in a joint Instagram post.

A little over a week later, Anthony also rubbed Ferreira’s stomach at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, which honors the best in Spanish-language music, when he won tropical album of the year.

“Mami, te amo,” he said to her during his acceptance speech, telling Ferreira he loves her in Spanish. The camera panned to her and she replied, “Te amo.”

This is the first child for the Paraguayan-born Ferreira, who was Miss Universe runner-up in 2021, while Anthony has six other children. He shares daughter Arianna and son Chase with ex Debbie Rosado. He and ex-wife Dayanara Torres have sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19. He also shares twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.