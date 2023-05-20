Marc Anthony and ex-wife Dayanara Torres reunite at son's graduation

Earlier this year, Dayanara Torres showed off her son Cristian Muñiz’s impressive artwork on her Instagram. Now, the former Miss Universe shared photos of her and ex-husband Marc Anthony’s eldest son's graduation, which they both attended.

Both were proud parents after their 22-year-old son graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York.

"Could not be prouder!!! My beautiful boys!! Congratulations CRISTIAN you did it!" the singer, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, wrote on his May 19 Instagram post.

Torres, on her end, captioned her post, "Mi Kitian. Such an honor to see you grow into the smart, loving & talented young man you are. Eres exactamente como te soñé...You are so amazing mi Kitian! Te Amooooooo."

It was a day of celebration as Cristian Muñiz’s girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco, also closed this cycle of her higher education. Per her Instagram story, she graduated from Tisch School of the Arts, where she majored in drama.

Anthony and Torres were married from 2000 to 2004. They also share 19-year-old son Ryan, who is included in the family photos from Cristian’s graduation.

The singer is also father to daughter Ariana and Chase from his previous relationship with Debbie Rosado. He shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and he has a baby on the way with his current wife, Nadia Ferreira.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.