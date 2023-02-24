Marc Anthony gives his wife's baby bump a sweet kiss after Premio Lo Nuestro win

Marc Anthony has many things to celebrate.

The Latin singer and wife Nadia Ferreira are currently expecting their first child and he just took home a 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro award during the Feb. 23 ceremony.

Anthony, 54, was announced the winner for tropical album of the year for “Pa’llá voy.” Upon hearing his name, the singer kissed his wife and then proceeded to sweetly kiss her baby bump.

Marc Anthony kissing his wife's belly after winning tropical album of the year at the 2023 awards ceremony. Univision

After thanking his collaborators, team and fans during his acceptance speech, Anthony concluded by sharing some words for his wife.

“Mami, te amo,” he said, telling Ferreira he loves her in Spanish. The camera panned to her and she replied, “Te amo.”

The awards show, held at Miami-Dade Arena, was the first time the newlyweds made a red carpet appearance since announcing the 23-year-old model’s pregnancy.

Prior to entering the venue, they posed for photos on the pink carpet. Anthony opted for a gray blazer with black pants, while the model looked stunning in a light pink gown that included a one-sleeve cape.

The couple made quite the stunning appearance at the Florida awards show on Feb. 23, 2023. Courtesy Univision

Following his big win, the artist showed off his new award on Instagram.

“Baby is happy too!” he wrote alongside a photo of him taking a photo of his lady love holding the award in front of her baby bump.

The second photo in his post is a close-up of his Premio Lo Nuestro.

The couple hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony on Jan. 28. The lavish celebration included celebs like Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maluma and David and Victoria Beckham.

Two weeks later, on Valentine's Day, the husband and wife announced on social media that they were expanding their family.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” read the Feb. 14 message. In Spanish, they wrote, “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” which translates to “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

This will be the former Miss Universe finalist’s first child. Anthony, meanwhile, is already a father of six. He shares daughter Ariana and son Chase with ex Debbie Rosado, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and son Max and daughter Emme, with Jennifer Lopez.

Just a day before the awards show, Lopez celebrated her and Anthony's twins' 15th birthday with a sweet video montage.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” J.Lo wrote. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, #Twins.”