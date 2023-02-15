Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira expecting first child together: 'Best Valentine's gift ever'

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira made a special announcement on Valentine’s Day.

Just weeks after tying the knot, the newlyweds revealed in a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their first child together.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” begins the Feb. 14 message. In Spanish, they wrote, “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” which translates to “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

The photo the 54-year-old singer and 23-year-old model shared shows both of their hands on her baby bump.

Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, and Ferreira got married on Jan. 28 at Pérez Art Museum Miami in Florida, ¡Hola! reported.

The wedding was a star-studded affair with David and Victoria Beckham, Maluma, Romeo Santos, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda among others in attendance.

Victoria Beckham posted a photo of the two after their nuptials, congratulating the pair on their special day.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira,” the designer captioned the photo.

The bride replied and thanked Victoria Beckham for making the bridesmaids dresses.

“What a magical night!! Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us,” Ferreira wrote. “And btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!”

This is the former Miss Universe finalist’s first marriage and first child.

The “I Need to Know” singer was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima. This will be his seventh child. He shares daughter Ariana and son Chase with ex Debbie Rosado, sons Cristian and Ryan with Torres, and twins, son Max and daughter Emme with Lopez.

According to Hola!, Cristian and Ryan attended their father and Ferreira's wedding.

Before their baby on the way, in October, the model shared a photo of their "newest member of their family": their adorable puppy named Blue.

The dog was also part of their wedding celebration and took photos with Ferreira.