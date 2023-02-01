Who is Nadia Ferreira? Marc Anthony's 4th wife is a pageant queen

Marc Anthony is officially off the market.

The singer recently tied the knot with Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony in Miami.

This marks Anthony's fourth marriage. His previous wives include Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima, and he has six children across three relationships.

Curious to know who the singer's his new bride is? Behold, a few essential details about the 23-year-old.

She married Marc Anthony in January 2023

Nine months after announcing their engagement on Ferreira's Instagram story by showing an emerald cut engagement ring, the couple said "I do" on Jan. 28. Ferreira wore a Galia Lahav-designed wedding dress; Anthony wore a suit by Christian Dior.

According to Spanish magazine ¡Hola!, multiple celebrities were on hand for the event, held at the Miami's Pérez Art Museum Miami, including David and Victoria Beckham, Lin Manuel Miranda, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi and Maluma.

Anthony's children with Lopez, twins Max and Emme, were not in attendance.

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated.

She's a proud Paraguayan

Ferreira was born in Villarrica, Paraguay in 1999. In February 2022, the model revealed that she had called Mexico home for the past two years and thanked the Embassy of Paraguay in Mexico for being so welcoming.

Although she no longer lives in Paraguay, Ferreira is still proud of her home and posted a tribute to the country on its independence day in 2022.

She's a model

Standing at a height of 5 foot 9, the newlywed has a successful modeling career and has appeared in all types of ad campaigns, ranging from print to TV ads. Recently, Ferreira starred in an ad promoting Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone.

She won Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021

Modeling was a natural career choice for Ferreira, who took home the title of Miss Universe Paraguay in 2021. She would later go on to compete in the Miss Universe 2021 competition, where she represented her home country, and was the first runner up.

Marc Anthony's first wife, Dayanara Torres, won Miss Universe 1993, representing Puerto Rico.

She loves tennis

Last May, Ferreira posted a photo and video of herself playing tennis and captioned the post, "Fav hobbie."

She's a dog mom

In October 2022, Ferreira and Anthony introduced the world to their new addition: an adorable Pomeranian named Blue. The cutie even has his own Instagram page.

She loves to give back

The pageant queen enjoys giving back to her community and has worked with Fundación Saraki, a Paraguayan nonprofit that assists people with disabilities.

In one 2022 Instagram post, Ferreira shared several from the time she had spent with the organization.

Ferreira also serves as an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). In May 2022, Ferreira shared a reel of her work with the sustainability program in Paraguay.