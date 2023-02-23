Jennifer Lopez wishes her twins a happy 15th birthday with sweet video

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her favorite "coconuts" — aka her twins.

The “Shotgun Wedding” actor and singer took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to ring in a new era for her twins, Emme and Max Muñiz, who have officially turned 15.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” began the caption for her post, which featured a series of videos. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, #Twins.”

Shots of moments from the two siblings’ lives were featured in the video, including images of them as newborns, cuddling up with the singer and their step-dad Ben Affleck, and taking part in their mom’s musical performances. Taylor Swift’s 2008 hit “Fifteen” served as the background music for the video.

Coincidentally, the twins — who Lopez shares with former husband Marc Anthony— were born in February 2008.

Fans of the singer were happy to share in the celebration of her two children.

“Cocos + Taylor’s fifteen’ my heart can’t handle this!! So wholesome,” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe they’re already 15,” another commented.

It’s not the first time the proud mom has gushed about her children or referred to them as “coconuts” on social media, particularly for their birthdays.

Last year, for their 14th birthday, Lopez wrote a touching tribute to the twins on Instagram too. To celebrate, the singer and designer wished them a happy birthday and expressed her gratitude for all they had taught her in their tender age.

“My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu,” she wrote in the post at the time. “You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life.”

Just days before their big day, Lopez appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna for an interview and spoke about their growing maturity.

“They’re going to be 14 in a couple of days, and they have opinions about the world and their lives,” she explained at the time. “And now they see their dad, me as well, we’re in the public eye, what that means, what that means for them, school, everything.”