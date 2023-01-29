Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tie the knot in Miami wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are now married!

The two tied the knot on Saturday, Jan. 28 in a grand wedding in Miami, Florida, according to reporting by Spanish magazine ¡Hola! and a sneak peek video released by Telemundo.

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated the ceremony, which was held in the evening at Pérez Art Museum Miami, ¡Hola! reported.

The publication noted the star-studded guest list for the event included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, and some presidents of Latin American counties.

TODAY.com has reached out to their representatives for comment.

The former Miss Universe finalist donned a white, lace gown by designer Galia Lahav, ¡Hola! reported, with Anthony, 54, dressed in Christian Dior.

This is the first marriage for Ferreira, 23, and the fourth for the Latin American singer. Anthony was previously married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima.

The newlyweds were formerly engaged in May 2022, E! News reported based on an Instagram story from Ferreira in which the model showed off her square-cut diamond ring with the caption, “Engagement Party!!!”

The couple hasn't been very public about their relationship, but Ferreira most recently shared a photo of the two of them in The Cotswolds, England on Dec. 31, 2022 with the caption, "Stepping into 2023," with a shooting star emoji.

In October, they jointly posted a photo to Instagram appearing to be in a tropical spot together, showing off a fluffy new dog. Ferreira wrote, "Introducing the new member of the family," in Spanish with the dog emoji and tagged the Pomeranian's Instagram account.