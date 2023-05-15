How Colton Underwood paid tribute to queer history at his wedding to Jordan C. Brown

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is married.

Underwood, 31, and Jordan C. Brown, 38, tied the knot May 13 in an outdoor ceremony at the Carneros Resort and Spa in California’s Napa Valley, according to People.

The wedding featured a photo display that Underwood and Brown designed that has special meaning to the couple.

“It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called ‘Loving’ and it’s images of men in love throughout history,” Underwood told People before the ceremony.

“We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort. Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.”

“It’s really cool,” Brown told the magazine. “It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

Brown and Underwood also took measures to make the event a memorable one for their guests, including a performance from Stanford University’s artistic swimming team as guests left the ceremony.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Underwood said. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

That kind of moment is in line with Underwood's vision for their wedding.

“Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it,” he said in an Amazon Live talk in March. “That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we’re going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way. It’s going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold.”

Underwood and Brown met in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2022. Underwood says he knows Brown is the one for him.

“I’ve never been more sure about something,” he said. “He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him.”

Underwood is a former football player who first gained fame while appearing as a contestant on “The Bachelorette” during Becca Kufrin’s season in 2018. He would go on to appear in “Bachelor in Paradise” before serving as the lead on “The Bachelor” in 2019. He and the woman he chose on the show, Cassie Randolph, had a relationship that lasted more than a year. After they split, she filed a restraining order that was later dismissed.

In 2021, Underwood revealed he was gay in an interview with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts.

“I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this,’” he said in his Netflix reality series, “Coming Out Colton.” “Never thought I was gonna come out. I thought I was going to die with this secret.”