Just days after sharing his happy news with the world, Colton Underwood is now opening up about just how his engagement to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown happened.

And according to the former “Bachelor” star, it came as a surprise to him — “ish.”

“Jordan and I had many conversations, like most couples probably do before they get engaged, as far as timeline, if they’re ready, how they want it to go,” the 30-year-old explained during an Amazon Live chat Wednesday. “I had an idea that we were both ready for it. I just didn’t know exactly when it was going to happen.”

Brown popped the question when the couple went on a trip to California's Big Sur to celebrate Underwood’s birthday in January. Underwood said now, he can look back at that getaway as "the best weekend ever" since Brown proposed to him while they were camping.

“You know, I like that,” he said of the unexpected twist to his birthday adventure. “I feel like an engagement should be a surprise — ish. It shouldn’t catch you completely off guard, but a good surprise I feel like is important.”

While rings are in the future for the couple, Underwood revealed that they sealed the deal with other jewelry.

"We both felt it was important to pick our rings out together, so we’re going to be doing that here shortly," he said. "But we have these necklaces as our engagement necklaces for right now."

The pendants bear the pair's birthstones and initials, as well as a couple of secret quotes from 13th century poet Rumi and hit maker Beyoncé — or a "philosopher and an icon," as Underwood put it.

As for the wedding, they've yet to pick a date or a venue, but Underwood knows that they "don’t really want a super-long engagement" or take a conventional walk down the aisle.

“Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it,” the former pro football player explained. "That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we’re going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way. It’s going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold.”

That's especially important for Underwood, who previously struggled to fit a mold that didn’t reflect who he was before accepting his own sexuality, an experience he detailed in his 2021 Netflix reality series “Coming Out Colton.”