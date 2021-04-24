Cassie Randolph is addressing her ex-boyfriend, former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood, for the last time... for now.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Friday, Randolph, 25, took a moment before diving into a sneak peek of her new home to address the fans who have been showing her support over the past week following the news that Underwood came out as gay, choosing not to name her ex by name during the process.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood. Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television via Getty

“Before I get into anything, I just want to say thank you so much for the kind comments and messages from you guys, I really appreciate it,” she said in the video. “Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, just wanted to let you know that I’m not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

Randolph, who met Underwood on season 23 of the hit reality television dating series, said that if she decides to comment on the situation in the future, fans and viewers of her channels will “be the first to know.”

“But for now, I just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs and although I can’t respond to all of you guys, I wanted to let you know that I read them and I’m so thankful and feel very loved and supported,” she said.

Randolph first broke her silence on April 17, two days after Underwood publicly shared that he is gay. The former reality star took to her Instagram Stories to briefly address the news.

"Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages," Randolph wrote on a link to her YouTube channel. “And yes, some of you are asking about my youtube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

Underwood and Randolph first met while filming their season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2019. The two did not end up engaged by the end of the season, but it was revealed at the end of the finale that they were in a relationship. The couple announced their split at the end of May 2020 in dual now-deleted Instagram posts.

Months later in September, Randolph was granted a temporary restraining order against Underwood. In her request for the restraining order, she accused Underwood of “harassing and stalking” her in various instances since June 2020. She also described how he "sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her and placed a tracking device on her vehicle."

Randolph later had the restraining order lifted.

Underwood addressed his ex during an interview on ABC’s Nightline last week, admitting that he had made mistakes during their relationship.

"I don't know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her," he said. "I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended. And I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

He continued, adding, "I made mistakes in the end of that relationship. And I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight, because I didn't want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I'm extremely, extremely sorry."