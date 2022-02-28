Colton Underwood announces engagement: ‘Life is going to be fun with you’

Colton Underwood is preparing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown.

The former "Bachelor" star, 30, announced the couple's engagement during an interview with People magazine, revealing that he and Brown, 39, celebrated taking the next step in their relationship while in California's Big Sur earlier this year.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” said Underwood. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he added. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

The couple shared their happy news Monday on Instagram. Next to a photo of himself grinning alongside Brown, Underwood gushed, "Life is going to be fun with you."

Brown, who works as a political strategist, shared his own pic of him and Underwood popping champagne in celebration. "The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe," he wrote.

Underwood's path to the altar hasn't been without hardships. After competing on "The Bachelor" on season 23, the former pro football player came out as gay in April 2021. He detailed his difficult journey to accepting his sexuality in his 2021 Netflix reality series "Coming Out Colton."

"I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this,’” Underwood said in a trailer for the series. “Never thought I was going to come out. I thought I was going to die with this secret.”

Underwood and Brown began dating in the summer of 2021 and went Instagram official in December. The same month, the reality star told People, “I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."

"I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay,” he continued. “Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”

“I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life," he said.

Underwood paid tribute to Brown in a heartfelt Instagram post on Valentine's Day. Next to a gallery of photos of the couple, he wrote, "This valentines day is a special one. I get to love who I want and I love loving on you. @jordancbrown_."