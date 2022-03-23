Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are so happy in pics from surprise engagement

Colton Underwood announced his engagement to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown last month — and now fans can see the gorgeous photo shoot from the couple's proposal.

The intimate pics were shot by husband-and-wife photography team Anthony and Kendal DeLaura, who posted the images Tuesday on Instagram.

The photos show the former "Bachelor" star, 30, cozying up to Brown shortly after Brown popped the question during a camping trip at California’s scenic Big Sur earlier this year.

Several of the loved-up pics find the future husbands embracing, while others capture them walking hand in hand. One shot shows Brown, who works as a political strategist, holding Underwood from behind while giving him a sweet kiss on the cheek. In a final shot, the pair celebrate their engagement by sharing a glass of champagne.

"Photographing this beautiful couple’s love was such an honor! Congratulations Jordan and Colton — cheers to your love and becoming each other’s forever!" the DeLauras wrote in their caption.

Underwood, who detailed his difficult coming-out journey in the 2021 Netflix reality series “Coming Out Colton,” opened up to People magazine in February about the couple's wilderness-filled engagement.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he said. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he added. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

The couple also shared the happy news on Instagram. Next to a photo of himself next to Brown, Underwood gushed, “Life is going to be fun with you.”

Brown shared his own pic of him and Underwood popping champagne to celebrate the milestone. “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe,” he joked.

During an Amazon Live chat earlier this month, Underwood shared more details about the couple's relationship — revealing that he and Brown were wearing "engagement necklaces" until they pick out rings together in the future.

The former NFL player also revealed that he and his fiancé plan to have a "nontraditional" wedding.

“Jordan and I are really looking forward to and leaning into the nontraditional route of it,” said Underwood. “That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we’re going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way.

"It’s going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold," he added.

Underwood and Brown began dating in the summer of 2021 and went Instagram official in December. The same month, Underwood told People, “I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love.”

“I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay,” the reality star continued. “Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”

“I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life,” he said.