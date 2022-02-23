Abigail Breslin is engaged! See her stunning ring

Congratulations to Abigail Breslin and her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Ira Kunyansky!

The couple took to social media Tuesday night to share the news about their engagement.

Kunyansky, 31, posted a carousel of photos of him and his smiling partner after he popped the question. In the caption that accompanied the shots, he wrote, “She said YES!”

But actor-singer Breslin, 25, put it another way in a post to her own Instagram page.

"I was like, 'duh,'" the "Little Miss Sunshine" star wrote.

That detail, as well as a hashtag that read #engagedyall, appeared alongside a close-up photo of the sparkling diamond ring Kunyansky gave her.

The engagement comes nearly five years after the pair started dating in spring of 2017 and just five days after Breslin celebrated her real-life leading man in another post on Instagram.

Last week, in honor of Kunyansky's birthday, she referred to him as "my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend" and added, "Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe."

The happy news also comes nearly one year after Breslin suffered the devastating loss of another important man in her life.

Last February, her 78-year-old father, Michael Breslin, died of COVID-19.