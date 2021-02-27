Abigail Breslin reveals father died of COVID-19: 'I'm in shock and devastation'

Abigail Breslin revealed that her father, Michael Breslin, died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 78.

Breslin, 24, broke the tragic news on Instagram and posted a series of photos of her father throughout the years. “My daddy... Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation,” the actor and singer began in her caption.

“At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye,” she continued. “It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.

"I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

The “Little Miss Sunshine” star went on to write a touching tribute to her beloved parent.

“Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things,” she continued. “He loved a cup of coffee(black, heated up for 66 seconds). He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ’ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French’s Yellow).”

Nicole Kidman chats with Abigail Breslin on the red carpet at the 79th Academy Awards on February 25, 2007, as her father watches on. Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

She shared memories of his favorite things in life, adding, “He loved Bryeyer’s ice cream (strawberry, vanilla and chocolate NEO style). He loved doowop songs, specifically, ‘I Wonder Why’ by Dion & The Belmonts and ‘Under The Boardwalk’ by The Drifters.

“He loved dogs and cats and all animals and he especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular,” the tribute continued. “He’s always say, ‘abba dabba you’ve got that animal lover in you just like me.’ He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom.”

Breslin poignantly concluded, “And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada. Love, yours forever, Abs.”

Breslin’s brothers, Ryan and Spencer Breslin, both shared their own messages memorializing their father.

Ryan shared the story of his father’s younger years growing up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City and Yonkers, New York before serving in the Air Force.

“I’m going to miss you so much, dad,” he wrote. “I’m gonna miss calling you to argue about politics, I’m gonna miss you harassing me to read whatever motivational or dad joke email you sent me, I’m gonna miss watching our miserable Jets together, and I’m gonna miss all the things yet to come that I won’t be able to miss. Love you, dad.”

Spencer shared a single photo of his father. “How do you say goodbye to your father," he asked in the caption.

“I’m not sure, but I love this photo. I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever.”

Breslin first revealed on Feb. 10 that her father tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator. The actor posted a note on her Instagram sharing the news and urged fans to continue to wear their masks as well as follow coronavirus precautions.

Two days later, Breslin thanked the nurses caring for her father and revealed in a tweet that his condition had changed and that he was "not conscious." She posted another message on her Instagram, emphasizing her call for everyone to wear a mask. “This is me saying that If you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator.

She continued in part, “Wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go thru this.”

Breslin also shared a screenshot of a poem by Rudyard Kipling, noting that it was her dad's favorite poem and that he would read it to her when she was feeling scared.

On Valentine’s Day, she posted another update. “After wishing a very very very happy Valentine’s Day to all those who have wished my dada well during these unbelievably difficult times. I will for sure be reading him all of the messages of love and kindness as soon as he is awake. Please know that on behalf of my entire family, we cherish these messages and well wishes more than you even know.”

“I hope you are all with your loved ones right now and holding them tight."