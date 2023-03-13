Royal wedding! Princess Iman of Jordan gets married — see the pics

Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis had their happily ever after.

It was a royal affair when the 26-year-old daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan got married to the 28-year-old businessman on March 12 in Amman, Jordan.

The bride wore a stunning long-sleeve wedding gown that featured lace on the neckline and end of the sleeves. Her hair was in an elegant updo that showed off her tiara and long veil.

The groom looked dapper in a three-piece suit, which he completed with a black tie and grey handkerchief that matched his vest.

Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander pose for photos. Handout / Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Princess Iman was walked down the aisle by her brother Crown Prince Hussein, 28.

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!” Queen Rania wrote on Instagram.

Princess Iman and her brother Crown Prince Hussein at her wedding. Handout / Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The bride met her father at the end of the aisle and the two exchanged a kiss and a hug before she and Thermiotis exchanged vows.

The father of the bride. Handout / Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The queen posted several more photos of the wedding, including a family group shot. “A day unlike any other. Thank you all for sharing in our joy,” read the caption. The king wore a navy suit with a purple tie for the special occasion, while Queen Rania looked lovely in a light mauve gown.

The king and queen are also parents to Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

King of Jordan Abdullah II (L), Princess Iman (2nd L), Jameel Alexander Thermiotis (2nd R) and Queen Rania (R) posing for a photo. Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The mother of the bride continued to share snippets from her eldest daughter's wedding on Instagram.

She also shared a video of her daughter’s wedding on Instagram, captioning the post in English, “My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you.”

The newlyweds cutting their cake. Handout / Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

Princess Iman and Thermiotis got engaged on July 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, before Princess Iman's big day, Queen Rania shared sneak peeks at her daughter's henna party.

“So much love in one room! With friends and family at Iman’s Henna party yesterday,” she captioned a slideshow filled with photos from the night.

This isn’t the only wedding the royal family will have this year. Crown Prince Hussein is also engaged to his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif. The family’s official Instagram account announced at the end of last year that their wedding is set to take place on June 1.