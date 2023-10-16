Wolfgang Van Halen ties the knot with longtime love Andraia Allsop

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Valerie Bertinelli and the late rocker Eddie Van Halen, married his longtime partner, Andraia Allsop.

Van Halen and Allsop tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, as first reported by People. It was the eight-year anniversary of their first date.

The musician posted a photo from his wedding, shared with the magazine, to his Instagram story with a simple red heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

Van Halen's mother, Bertinelli, also posted in celebration of the nuptials.

"A + W, 10.15.23," she captioned the post.

People reports that Bertinelli walked Van Halen down the aisle to the tune of a song his father wrote for him before the senior Van Halen died from throat cancer in 2020.

"The song that my father had written for me, it’s an instrumental piece called 316. It’ll be a nice way to include my dad,” he told People.

The younger Van Halen announced his engagement to Allsop on July 6, 2022.

"She said yes!!" he captioned a photo of the two of them.

Bertinelli, then responded in the comments to share her joy over the couple’s update. “How do I ❤️ this a million times? So happy!!!!!!!” she wrote, with several heart emojis.

"Love you maaa," Van Halen replied in the comments.

The younger Van Halen is a musician like his late father, playing in the band Mammoth WVH. Allsop's Instagram page lists her occupation as a software engineer.

When the two celebrated their five-year anniversary, just two months after the death of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen thanked Allsop for supporting him through tough times.

“5 years with this beautiful lady today,” Van Halen wrote on Instagram in December 2020.

“I’m so thankful that she’s in my life. She’s the reason I’m remotely functional at all right now. She’s helped me through so much. I don’t know what I’d do without her.”