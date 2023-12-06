Vanessa Hudgens marries baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico ceremony

Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker have tied the knot!

The “High School Musical” star and Tucker celebrated their marriage on Dec. 2, 2023 with a weekend in Tulum, Mexico, Vogue Magazine reports. The ceremony took place at Azulik City of Arts, an art installation "surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage," Hudgens told Vogue.

She wore an open-back Vera Wang gown, the first she tried on at the designer's atelier in New York City, for the ceremony and another Vera Wang dress for the reception.

Hudgens told Vogue that, when it came to planning her wedding, she wanted to think "out of the box."

“I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like," she said.

Among the details she landed on? A veil embroidered with "Mrs. T" and their wedding date, and a phone-free reception, which she said led to a feeling of intimacy.

“It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into. Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical,” she said.

Hudgens' six bridesmaids included actors Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp, as well as her sister Sarah Hudgens. Tucker had 11 groomsmen including his brothers Carson and Quinn Tucker and baseball pro Cody Bellinger.

She also told the outlet that her advice to other couples is to forgo the first look ahead of the ceremony.

"Don’t do first looks, because seeing each other at the altar for the first time is the most emotional moment of my life,” she told Vogue. "I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor."

The two, who were first spotted together in late 2020, initially met on a Zoom meditation led by monk-turned-lifestyle-podcaster Jay Shetty, Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021.

The two announced their engagement in February 2023 on Instagram.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," the post read, alongside photos of the engagement near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

In the Vogue story about their wedding, Hudgens revealed that she had hinted to Tucker she wanted him to propose in Paris.

"It’s the most romantic city in the world," she told Vogue, adding she was still "very surprised."

"I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn’t want to have any expectations on the trip," she said. "I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard."