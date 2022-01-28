IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

TODAY

Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need

06:00

Monk-turned-storyteller Jay Shetty joins TODAY to help people understand the difference between being efficient and effective, and shares achievable tips when tackling New Year’s resolutions and changes they want to make in their lives. He also talks about the many ways people can meditate.Jan. 28, 2022

