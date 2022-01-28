Jay Shetty: Meditating helps your mind show you what you need
06:00
Monk-turned-storyteller Jay Shetty joins TODAY to help people understand the difference between being efficient and effective, and shares achievable tips when tackling New Year’s resolutions and changes they want to make in their lives. He also talks about the many ways people can meditate.Jan. 28, 2022
