'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage is engaged

Congratulations are in order for Ben Savage.

The former "Boy Meets World" star and girlfriend Tessa Angermeier got engaged. Savage, 42, confirmed their engagement in a photo shared on his Instagram on Jan. 11.

"The best is yet to come," the actor captioned the snap, which shows him and his fiancée posing outside in front of a lake in Owensville, Indiana.

Angermeier is all smiles as she shows off her engagement ring by placing her hand on Savage's chest.

“They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends,” Savage's rep said in a statement to People.

Many famous friends congratulated the couple on their happy news.

The former "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar wrote, "Congratulations!!" along with three heart-eye emojis.

Actors Arielle Kebbel, Rebekah Graf and August Maturo, among others also expressed their joy in the comments section.

Savage and Angermeier have been together since 2018. While they have kept their relationship private, she has appeared on his Instagram over the years.

Their engagement comes after they two spent the holidays together. Last month, Savage shared on Instagram the moment when they picked up their Christmas tree, when they got all dressed up to attend a holiday party and how — days before the new year — they spent time at a brewery.

Last year, “Boy Meets World” stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle started their podcast “Pod Meets World.” Savage did not participate in the the podcast and at the time was running for West Hollywood City Council.

However, Fishel told TODAY.com in August about the joys of watching the show as an adult and sharing their thoughts on the podcast.

“We’re really just being ourselves, enjoying the process and seeing where it takes us,” Fishel said. “It’s been a really nice feeling because it’s a very authentic conversation that we plan to continue having.”

“We have the greatest fans in the world and it’s fans that we’ve had for 30 years now,” Friedle added. “They’re incredible people and they’re joining us once again on the journey.”