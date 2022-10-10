Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley is engaged to Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is one happy gal!

The former “Bachelorette” star is engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins. Crawley confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.

The photo shows the Mascot Sports CEO down on one knee. Crawley appears to be shocked, with her hands covering her face.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life," the bride-to-be captioned her post.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from friends and followers.

Dawkins proposed to the former reality star at the RiSe Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, according to People.

Crawley had previously posted about heading to Sin City, posting a photo of herself on a tarmac at an airport.

“Vegas Baby,” she captioned the post.

The reality star, meanwhile, first posted about her beau in September, sharing a video of the two listening to music and having a good time while driving.

“Him,” she wrote alongside the Instagram clip, adding in a heart emoji for effect.

A Bachelor Nation mainstay, fans first met Crawley on Juan Pablo Galavis’ Season 18 of “The Bachelor" in 2014, where she made it to the final two. She then appeared on the first two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise,” before returning to the franchise in “The Bachelor Winter Games."

After meeting on “Winter Games" in 2018, contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard proposed to Crawley on live television, but they broke up two months later.

In 2020, Crawley was announced as the Season 16 Bachelorette. She got engaged to Dale Moss midway through the season but ended their engagement in January 2021. However, they rekindled their romance one month later. They broke up again in September of that same year.

Just hours before announcing her engagement, Crawley posted a message about healing next to a photo of her smiling wide.

"I could have stayed right there on my dark bathroom floor. As a matter of fact… I did for longer than I’d like to admit," she wrote on her Instagram. "I shut out the world, because even the sunshine from the window hurt like hell somehow. I wanted to give up. But I didn’t."

"I promised myself I’d stay long enough to see another sunrise. And one sunrise became 10," she continued. "And before long, my steps became a run and my tears became belly laughs. You never know what is on the other side of those dark nights. Don’t give up."