‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip got married

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip are officially married, TODAY.com has confirmed.

Stause made the announcement on May 10 with an Instagram video featuring the artist's latest song, "Be Your Man."

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she captioned the video, and revealed a photo of them tying the knot at the end of the reel.

The Australian musician, whose full name is Georgia Flipo and who uses they/them pronouns, and Stause confirmed their relationship in May 2022. Stause revealed they were dating during a "Selling Sunset" cast reunion.

At the time, she acknowledged their 13-year age difference.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

The previous season of the reality real estate show showed Stause dating and ending things with her co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim. She also was previously married to "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley, before the two called it quits in November 2019.

During the reunion, Stause said she met G Flip when she was cast in one of their music videos. However, in a recent Vogue Australia interview, Stause said they met at a concert in 2021 after G Flip invited her along — as she was the singer's realtor at the time. Before the concert, the two "had only met in passing" but unexpectedly wore similar costumes to the event. A few months later in early 2022, G Flip went to a party at Stause's house.

“I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends,” G Flip told the publication. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing.”

Stause said she "still thought" she "was straight" after the kiss, but later, while helping G Flip find a new home in Los Angeles, she started to develop feelings.

“I specifically remember because it was the same feeling you would have when somebody you have a crush on gets a little too close into your space and you get a little … flustered,” she said.