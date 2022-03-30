Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Andi Dorfman is engaged: ‘Worth the wait’

Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman will soon be a married woman.

Dorfman, 34, who starred in season 10 of the hit ABC reality dating competition, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Blaine Hart, reported People.

Hart popped the question during sunset at the beach during an elaborate proposal that featured plenty of surprises. "Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in LA,” Dorfman told the publication.

“We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee,” she continued. “I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first."

When the couple returned home, they were greeted by members of their families and their closest friends, who were waiting to cheer them on.

"That’s when I really started bawling," said Dorfman, who explained that Hart had been secretly planning the proposal with the pair's loved ones for a month.

The reality star confirmed the happy news Wednesday on Instagram when she posted a photo of her in Hart's arms at the beach. "WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" she captioned it, adding an emoji of an engagement ring.

She added more pics from the couple's sweet proposal in her Instagram stories.

Several "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars congratulated Dorfman in the comments of her post.

"STOP IT RIGHT NOW! Yayyyyy! Congrats you two," wrote Tayshia Adams.

"Just thrilled for you!!!! Congrats girl," wrote Rachel Lindsay.

"Yes!!!!!!!!!!!! Sooooo sooooo soooo happy for you!!" wrote Trista Sutter.

Before finding love with Hart, Dorfman was a 2014 contestant on "The Bachelor," memorably walking out on the season's star, Juan Pablo Galavis. She later became the star of "The Bachelorette," where she fell for contestant Josh Murray. But after an engagement of several months, the pair parted ways.

Dorfman has kept her relationship with Hart a much more private affair.

“I wanted to protect Blaine a bit from the world of the public eye and I didn’t want that to play a role in our relationship,” she told People. “But it’s fun for me to share it now, and it makes me feel really good to see that people are truly happy that I finally found love.”