Michelle Yeoh shares behind-the-scenes pics from her wedding following 19-year engagement

Congratulations, Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt!

After a 19-year engagement, the actor married her longtime love in a sweet ceremony July 27 in Geneva.

After Todt confirmed the news of their nuptials on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Yeoh shared behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding day on Instagram.

In a carousel post July 29, Yeoh shared images of her and Todt, a French motor racing executive, as they exchanged rings. For the ceremony, Yeoh wore a white satin blouse and a patterned skirt with ruffles.

In another photo, the couple snuggled in a bed decorated with white and purple flower petals and towels in the shape of a heart.

In the last image, she shared a photo hinting at what seemed to be the inspiration for their wedding day: James Bond. In the pic, which resembles a movie poster, Yeoh and Todt pose on a motorcycle with the words "Love Never Dies" and "007" over top.

The poster credit reads, "A Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh Production" along with the date of the ceremony.

"19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq (sic) to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years . We love you and here’s to many more to come," Yeoh wrote in the caption of her post.

Celebrity friends and fans congratulated Yeoh on her marriage, including Naomi Campbell, who wrote, "Congratulations Michelle & Jean love you both."

"Here's to love," Ariana DeBose added.

One fan referenced Yeoh's movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once," for which she won the Academy Award for best actress, in their well-wishes, writing, "Congratulations you deserve it, hope you can both endlessly do the laundry and pay the taxes together !!"

In March, Yeoh became the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for best actress. In a photo from her wedding, shared by veteran Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, the actor can been seen holding up her history-making Oscar as Massa and Todt posed for a selfie next to her.

In a sweet message, inscribed on what appeared to be their wedding program, the story of how couple first met was shared.

"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," the message read, before adding that Todt proposed the very next month.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the message concluded.