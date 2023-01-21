Buzz Aldrin marries Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin has tied the knot!

The icon got married to his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, on the same day that he celebrated his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin, who's known for landing on the moon with Neil Armstrong in 1969, shared the happy news on Twitter.

He wrote, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

The tweet featured two photos of Aldrin and Faur together. In both pictures, Faur, 63, wore an ornate white wedding gown alongside Aldrin, in a black-and-white suit adorned with some of his medals.

Aldrin has been married three times before to ex-wives Lois Driggs Cannon, Beverly Van Zile and Joan Archer.

In 1969, Aldrin made history when he became the second man to walk on the moon, according to NASA.

He and Armstrong were a part of the three-person Apollo 11 crew that made history. But since returning from the moon, Aldrin has suffered from many problems that were recounted in his 2009 autobiography, “Magnificent Desolation: The Long Journey Home From the Moon," including his battle with depression and alcoholism.

"More and more, I turned to alcohol to ease my mind and see me through the rough times," he wrote. "Because I could handle my drinking — or so I thought — and could consume a lot of alcohol without becoming uncontrollably inebriated, I refused to see it as a problem."

"I had been relatively open about my battle with depression, but I was not so forthcoming about my drinking problems," Aldrin continued. "As far as I could see, there was nothing wrong. It was a time when almost everyone I knew was drinking heavily, so why not me?"

Aldrin noted that he had a hard time adjusting to life after he left NASA and the Air Force because he became used to having structure in his life.

However, he turned his life around in 1978 when he stopped drinking for good. He told the Telegraph in 2009, “I have a lot of frailties, a lot of shortcomings, but I am a much more productive person now than I ever was at the peak of my astronaut career.”