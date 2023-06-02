Beanie Feldstein marries producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts in camp-themed wedding

Congratulations are in order for actor Beanie Feldstein and her wife, Bonnie-Chance Roberts!

The two partnered up with Vogue to reveal their dreamy wedding in New York's Hudson Valley on May 19. The feature, which came out on June 1, is packed with photos of the brides celebrating their nuptials with family and friends.

Feldstein and Roberts told the magazine that they first met over Skype in the early stages of developing the 2019 film "How to Build a Girl." Upon meeting in London, they clicked instantly. The two became engaged in 2022.

In May, guests that included Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Broadway star Ben Platt and actor Sarah Paulson (the last two were party of the couple's bridal party), gathered at Cedar Lakes Estate, about 90 minutes north of New York City, to celebrate as the two exchanged vows in a camp-themed wedding.

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts attend "Bungalow Gucci" in celebration of the opening of Gucci Meatpacking District on April 29, 2023 in New York City. Taylor Hill / WireImage

“It is our happy place together,” Beanie told Vogue about their special connection to the outdoor setting.

“I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming,” the "Booksmart" star said.

But they traded camp attire for Feldstein's Gucci gown (complete with the "Gucci bow of her dreams") and Chance-Roberts' pink Gucci suit.

After the ceremony, the night went on to include dinner, dancing and a very touching first dance while Platt sang.

“Ben singing our first dance so beautifully," Feldstein said. "I just kept mouthing ‘I love you’ to him during it.”

Feldstein and Roberts shared their happy news on their Instagrams June 1 (coincidentally the first day of Pride Month), where they were met with hundreds of congratulatory comments.

"Gorgeous in every way!!!" Mandy Moore said. "Congrats X a million!! Xoxoxo."

"What a blessing!" added Mindy Kaling. "Congratulations you two!!"