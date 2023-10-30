Milo Ventimiglia marries model Jarah Mariano in secret wedding

Milo Ventimiglia is a married man.

The “This Us Us” star’s representative confirmed to TODAY.com that Ventimiglia and model Jarah Mariano are married.

The couple secretly tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony earlier this year alongside friends and family, according to US Weekly.

It is unclear when Ventimiglia, 46, and Mariano, 38, began dating as the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship or spoke about their time together.

Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano are married. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Neilson Barnard

Who is Jarah Mariano?

As for Mariano, she was born in Hawaii and grew up in California, according to her Instagram. She moved to New York City as a teenager and was based there for 15 years.

She is the founder of Hina +ku Hawaii fragrances and Makalapua Fund, a nonprofit organization that advocates and invests in the Hawai‘i community.

Aside from modeling, Mariano has minor acting credits that include “The Audition,” “Skyfall” and “Chuck.”

Why Milo Ventimiglia keeps his personal life quiet

The actor previously spoke out about maintaining his personal life outside of the headlines. Ventimiglia is known to have dated “Gilmore Girls” co-star Alexis Bledel and “Heroes” co-star Hayden Panettiere.

“I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work,” he told People in 2017. “I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don’t know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else’s.”

Milo Ventimiglia's career after 'This Is Us'

While Ventimiglia has played a number of roles over the course of his career, the country fell in love with him as Jack Pearson, the father in "This Is Us," which ran from 2016 to 2022. His character died in Season Two of the show, but he remained a regular figure until the very end through the series' iconic flashbacks.

More recently, Ventimiglia played a con man in ABC's sitcom "The Comedy You Keep," which ran from February to May 2023.