Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin get married in stunning Hungarian wedding

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are now husband and wife.

On July 15, the longtime couple said “I do” in a ceremony held in Hungary at her parents’ property on the island of Harlekin Birtok, according to Vogue.

The 29-year-old model spoke to the publication after the nuptials and revealed that the newlyweds will have a bigger wedding in California in the fall.

“(This past weekend) was supposed to be an intimate event,” Palvin said. “But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”

They exchanged their vows in the same Albertirsa church where her parents wedded 34 years ago before having a separate civil ceremony.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Since the wedding was held in the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s native country, her sister, Anita, helped her prepare for the special day.

Sprouse, 30, told Vogue, “We didn’t have a planner so Barbara and her sister planned most of it.”

He joked, “They told me my only job is to show up and say the right name.”

His twin brother, Cole Sprouse, was his best man.

The “Beautiful Disaster” actor recalled seeing his wife walk down the aisle.

“Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church we were a little calmer for the second part,” he said. “Before walking down the aisle we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying.”

The fashion magazine reported that the bride wore a custom strapless Vivienne Westwood wedding gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a choker. Her bridesmaids wore different shades of cool pastels.

Sprouse sported a classic black tuxedo.

Palvin donned a shorter dress, designed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, with a fuller skirt, bow and crisscross back for the reception.

“It was the best choice,” she gushed about her second look. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

For her third dress of the evening, Palvin needed a red gown to honor a Hungarian tradition known as “menyecske ruha,” she explained.

The model said, “There was no question — I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero.”

So what’s next for the bride and groom? Well, Palvin said she first has to adjust to being referred to as Mrs. Sprouse.

She shared, “Dylan’s been calling me his wife for three years now, so there’s not a lot of adjusting on his end. We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit — before we start planning the American wedding.”

The pair, who have been together for five years, publicly confirmed their engagement for the first time in a June interview with V Magazine.

They told Cole Sprouse, who conducted the interview, that they had been engaged since September 2022 and that they fell in love years ago after bonding over “Naruto.”

During their chat, the “After We Collided” actor said he couldn’t wait for their families to come together for the first time at the ceremony.

“I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit,” he shared at the time. “Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions.”