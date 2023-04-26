Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton confirm wedding with slideshow featuring Kim Kardashian

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are married!

They posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram April 26. In the photos, Kim Kardashian, one of hairstylist Appleton's clients, officiates their wedding and Shania Twain performs.

"We did it," Appleton captioned his post, adding a ring emoji. "Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain."

"Ring finger where the rock is," Gage, whose acting credits include "You" and "The White Lotus," captioned his post of the same pictures.

At the ceremony, both grooms wore all black, including fur coats. Kardashian wore a spaghetti-strapped black, floor-length dress as she officiated.

During Twain's performance, the newlyweds stood together holding each other as they watched her sing "You're Still The One." The singer performed in a sparkly top and blue jeans.

Fans began romantically linking the two together earlier this year when they posted pictures of each other on social media.

The 39-year-old hairstylist and 27-year-old actor confirmed their relationship last month, Appleton on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and Gage on TODAY.

Appleton and Barrymore were discussing his love life just before a picture of Gage appeared on screen.

“Listen, I’m very happy, very much in love,” he said of his relationship. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

On TODAY, Gage expressed a similar sentiment.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he said, later adding, “We have fun together. We go on adventures.”