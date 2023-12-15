51 new fast-food menu items introduced in 2023

Fast-food restaurants are truly at the forefront of innovation, introducing new entrees, sides and desserts that can quickly become cultural phenomenons and set off viral TikTok trends (yes, Grimace, we’re looking at you).

Of the countless giants of food and drink, a select few have introduced a literal smorgasbord of new options for the American public to try over the past year.

For your convenience, we’ve compiled the best of these new items, some which came and went in what felt like an instant, and others that are now permanent fixtures on menus, waiting to be devoured on the drive home by the impatiently peckish.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Vegan Crunchwrap. Taco Bell

In June, Taco Bell announced it had begun testing a new, vegan version of the Crunchwrap Supreme. It features seasoned, plant-based protein topped with cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce (another new item introduced this year), lettuce and tomatoes encased in a crunchy tostada shell.

Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. Taco Bell

In July, Taco Bell anounced the debut of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, inspired by Mexican quesabirria. In the chain’s version, a white corn shell filled with shredded beef, a creamy jalapeño sauce and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack. It’s served with two dips: a warm nacho cheese sauce and Taco Bell’s zesty red sauce.

Taco Bell’s Baja Blast Gelato. Taco Bell

In August, Taco Bell tested a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato — the chain’s first-ever gelato (but hopefully not its last). The neon blue-green treat was only available at one restaurant in California during its limited run.

Taco Bell’s Breakfast Tacos. Taco Bell

On National Taco Day (Oct. 4), Taco Bell revived its popular taco subscription — the Taco Lover’s Pass — for two days, debuting a brand-new breakfast item to celebrate.

The Breakfast Taco features scrambled eggs and the choice of sausage, bacon or crispy breakfast potatoes, with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese, and is available to order during breakfast hours for $1.49.

Taco Bell’s Chicken Nuggets. Taco Bell

Taco Bell announced in October that it would be testing a new item: Crispy Chicken Nuggets. They’re made from all-white meat, are marinated in a spiced jalapeño buttermilk, breaded and fried. Sauces available to pair with them included a signature Bell sauce, which features tomatoes, red chiles, onion and garlic, as well as Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Taco Bell’s Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers. Taco Bell

In December, Taco Bell announced its first-ever line of frozen coffee and shakes: Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers. The Coffee Chiller is a 16-ounce, blended iced coffee topped with a layer of cold foam (available in three flavors: Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro and Spiced Vanilla), while the Churro Chiller is a 16-ounce, blended shake topped with a layer of cold foam and churro crumbles, available in four flavors: Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry and Sweet Vanilla. These items are currently being tested in two Taco Bell locations in California.

Chipotle

Chipotle’s customizable quesadilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese, optional fajita veggies and three sides. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

In January, Chipotle had a viral menu hack take over the internet. TikTok food reviewers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee both created viral videos trying a Philly cheesesteak-inspired off-menu order, which they both positively reviewed.

Thanks to Frost and Lee, the menu hack became so popular that Chipotle workers across the country begged for it to stop. The virality of the hack ended up forcing Chipotle’s cheese-filled hand, and the chain made the dish an official menu item, affectionately calling it the “Keithadilla.” The item features a Fajita Quesadilla with Steak, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette on the side.

In September, Chipotle also welcomed back a protein to its menu: Carne Asada. The meat, which is back on menus in both the U.S. and Canada for a limited time, is seasoned with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander and oregano, as well as lime juice and chopped cilantro.

Carne Asada and Chipotle Quesadillas are not new items, but Chipotle didn’t offer quesadillas the last time Carne Asada was available in 2020, so September was the very first time a Carne Asada Quesadilla has been available to order at the chain.

Burger King

Burger King’s Chicken & Waffle and Chicken Parm Chicken Fries. Courtesy Burger King

In July, Burger King announced it was testing two new flavors of Chicken Fries in the Boston area for a limited time. The Italian-inspired Chicken Parm Fries were served with marinara, and the Chicken & Waffle Fries were coated in a sweet waffle batter and served with syrup.

Burger King’s BK Royal Crispy Wraps. Burger King

In August, the chain announced it was entering the fast-food wrap battle (get it?) with its BK Royal Crispy Wraps, available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. For this item, a soft tortilla is filled with crispy white-meat chicken, tomato, lettuce and one of the three flavors: Classic, Spicy and Honey Mustard.

Burger King’s Onion Rings, Havesies and Fries. Burger King

In October, Burger King started offering a new side for those who can’t choose between fries and onion rings: Havesies (named after the chain’s “Have It Your Way” tagline). A permanent addition to BK’s menu, it’s a combination of the brand’s Classic Fries and Onion Rings.

Burger King’s Breakfast Grill’Wich Sandwich. Burger King

In November, Burger King started testing the new Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich in select markets for a limited time. For the sandwich, a flame-grilled flatbread is filled with eggs, American Cheese and a choice of meat (bacon, sausage or Black Forest ham).

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap. Wendy's

In March, as it took away the Grilled Chicken Sandwich to many fans’ outrage, Wendy’s introduced the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap to rival McDonald’s discontinued Snack Wrap. The item features a chopped, herb-marinated grilled chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese and romaine lettuce topped with ranch sauce all wrapped in a tortilla. At the same time, the chain also added a Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad to its menu.

Wendy’s Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich. Wendy's

In May, Wendy’s is also debuted two new supremely spicy items: the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries. This sandwich features Wendy’s Spicy Chicken, lettuce, tomato and three ghost pepper-infused items: American cheese, seasoned crispy onions and ghost pepper ranch sauce, while the side dish coats Wendy’s fries in a spicy, ghost pepper-tinged sauce.

Wendy’s Frosty Cream Cold Brew line. Wendy’s

In July, Wendy’s debuted a cold brew coffee line called the Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Cold brew coffee that has been steeped for 12 hours is mixed with the chain’s Frosty creamer and customer’s choice of vanilla, chocolate or caramel syrup. The concoction is then “swirled to perfection” over ice.

Wendy’s Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries. Wendy's

In August, Wendy’s debuted two new items on its nationwide menu: the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries.

Shooting queso-flavored shots at competitor Taco Bell, the chain said its new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger aims to deliver the “unbeatable experience of a fully loaded nacho platter in every mouthwatering, unforgettable bite.”

It also noted that its Queso Fries feature the same roasted poblano queso from its Loaded Nacho Dish but adds shredded cheddar to the mix.

Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. Hand-out / Wendy's

In September, Wendy’s added the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty to its Frosty repertoire for a limited time (until the Peppermint Frosty took its place for the season). The PSF features the creamy texture of the original Frosty with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. Along with the Pumpkin Spice Frosty came the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

Wendy’s English Muffin Sandwiches Wendy’s

Taking inspiration from its competitor’s McMuffin, Wendy’s released English Muffin Sandwiches in two varieties in August.

The chain’s English muffin is topped with an egg, American cheese and the choice of applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty, plus a “savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper,” according to the company.

McDonald’s

Grimace turned the whole world purple, for a time. Courtesy McDonald's

In June, Grimace celebrated his 52nd birthday by offering a meal consisting of a limited-edition, berry-flavored purple shake, a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and fries.

If you were on TikTok at all over the summer, you know that everyone’s favorite purple blob inspired a viral internet trend using the shake in a uniquely horrifying way.

McDonald’s Cookies & Crème Pie. McDonald’s / TODAY Illustration

In July, McDonald’s introduced a Cookies & Crème Pie to select areas like Chicago and Seattle for a limited time.

The treat featured a chocolate cookie crumb crust stuffed with fluffy vanilla crème with large chocolate sandwich cookie pieces mixed into it.

McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce Dip Cup. Jerome A. Shaw / McDonald’s

McDonald’s set the internet ablaze in April when it announced it would be offering its iconic Big Mac sauce in dip-cup form. Big Mac Sauce Dip Cups were available at participating restaurants for a limited time.

McDonald’s Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. TODAY Illustration / McDonalds

In April, the first of two new McFlurry flavors hit restaurants nationwide for a limited time: the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, which featured vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies.

McDonald’s Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. McDonald’s

Then, in August, McDonald’s released the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry, which featured vanilla soft serve blended with a crispy cereal mix and chocolaty peanut butter cookie pieces.

McDonald’s Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Cheesy Jalapeno Sausage Egg McMuffin. McDonalds

In July, McDonald’s debuted the Cheesy Jalapeno Sausage Egg McMuffin, a jalapeño-topped breakfast sandwich with sausage, American cheese and a creamy cheddar cheese sauce on a toasted English muffin. The sandwich was tested in limited markets, with lucky breakfast-lovers in Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans getting to taste the item for themselves.

At the same time, McDonald’s released the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese nationwide for a limited time. The spicy burger consisted of a fresh beef Quarter Pounder patty, two slices of American cheese, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño slices and creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

Starbucks

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

Starbucks’ Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks

In January, Starbucks debuted the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. For the drink, the chain’s signature cold brew coffee is sweetened with a vanilla syrup and topped pistachio cream foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.

Starbucks’ Oleato coffee drinks. Starbucks

In February, Starbucks announced the debut of Oleato — coffee infused with Partanna cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil. According to a press release, the drink is described as a “velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture,” though some social media users complained about the laxative-like effects of the drink.

Among the first drinks offered in the Oleato line were a Oleato Caffé Latte, an Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and a Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, but over the past year, the chain has added other beverages to the olive oil-infused roster, like the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte, Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso with Oatmilk and Toffeenut and more.

Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks’ Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew. Starbucks

In March, Starbucks dropped the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, which mixes flavors of caramel and cinnamon into a classic Starbucks nitro cold brew and is then topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce topping.

Starbucks’ Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers. Courtesy Starbucks

In June, Starbucks introduced an icy spin on its Refresher drinks: Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers. The drinks come in three flavors: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. All three frozen beverages feature Starbucks Refreshers beverages blended with lemonade, pieces of fruit and a dash of strawberry puree.

Starbucks’ Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. Courtesy Starbucks

This drink, which was introduced in August as part of Starbucks’ fall menu, combines a chai tea latte with a blend of spiced chai notes and is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Starbucks’ Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Courtesy Starbucks

Also part of Starbucks’ fall menu, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with touches of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. The drink is shaken together and topped with oat milk for a “smooth and balanced sip that is full of fall flavor,” according to the chain.

Starbucks’ Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Courtesy Starbucks

In November, as Starbucks welcomed back its holiday menu and red cups, it debuted a brand new beverage: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. The drink features notes of warm gingerbread, a blend of chai spices and oat milk and is also available hot.

Starbucks’ Merry Mint White Mocha. Starbucks

In December, Starbucks added one late entry into its holiday menu: the Merry Mint White Mocha. Available for a limited time, the drink features Starbucks Signature espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk and ice, and is topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s Cauliflower Sandwich. Chick-fil-A

In February, Chick-fil-A began testing a Cauliflower Sandwich, which it called its first “plant-forward entrée,” in Denver, Colorado and the Carolinas. The sandwich was made with a “tender filet” cut from a whole cauliflower which was marinated and breaded with the chain’s signature seasoning. It was then pressure-cooked and served on a buttered bun with two dill pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A’s Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. Chick-Fil-A

In August, Chick-fil-A added the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to menus for a limited time. The sandwich was first tested in select North and South Carolina restaurants in 2020, and expanded near-nationwide after a successful run. The sandwich featured an original Chick-fil-A Filet with pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños and a bun drizzled with honey.

Chick-fil-A’s Caramel Crumble Milkshake with the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. Chick-fil-A

At the same time, Chick-fil-A also introduced the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, which combines butterscotch caramel flavors and blondie crumbles. Its short-but-sweet run ended in November.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’s Breakfast Tacos. Dunkin'

In March, Dunkin’ announced the debut of its first-ever Breakfast Tacos, which are now available on menus nationwide. The item features a combination of scrambled eggs, fire-roasted corn, white cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and spices, all served in a warm flour tortilla with a drizzle of lime crema on top. The tacos can be ordered with or without a crumbled bacon topping.

Dunkin’s Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap, Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap. TODAY Illustration / Clint Blowers

In June, Dunkin’ expanded its food menu with the addition of Dunkin’ Wraps, available in two flavors. The Chorizo & Egg Wrap features a mix of scrambled eggs, veggies, chorizo, black beans and a mild spicy cheese sauce, all in a red pepper lavash wrap, while the Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap features chicken, roasted peppers and cheese in a lavash wrap.

Introduced in November, this new beverage is a take on coffee and cookies. Available iced or hot, the Spiced Cookie Coffee has oat milk and notes of brown sugar and vanilla, which the chain says tastes like freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.

Dunkin’s Loaded Hash Browns. Courtesy Dunkin'

For those who crave all things savory in the morning, this breakfast item, also introduced in November, features hash browns topped with cheddar queso, a hint of jalapeño and crumbled bacon.

Subway

Subway’s four new deli subs. Subway

When Subway debuted freshly sliced meats in July, it also introduced four new deli subs:

Titan Turkey (#15): Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise on Artisan Italian bread.

Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise on Artisan Italian bread. Grand Slam Ham (#99): Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise on Artisan Italian bread.

Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise on Artisan Italian bread. Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Roasted Garlic Aioli on Artisan Italian bread.

Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Roasted Garlic Aioli on Artisan Italian bread. The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise and MVP Vinaigrette on Artisan Italian bread.

Subway’s Footlong Cookie. Courtesy Subway

Following its test of a footlong churro in collaboration with Cinnabon, Subway announced the addition of a footlong chocolate chip cookie to its menu in December. The ruler-length dessert will be available nationwide starting in January.

Popeyes

Popeyes’ Oreo Cheesecake Cup. Popeyes

Introduced for a limited time in July, Popeyes’ Oreo Cheesecake Cup is made with an Oreo cookie crust and a “thick and rich cheesecake filling” that’s mixed with Oreo cookie pieces, and then the whole thing is topped with more Oreo cookie pieces.

Popeyes’ Wings. Popeyes

In November, Popeyes announced it would be permanently adding chicken wings to its menu nationwide. Now available, wing-lovers can choose from five flavors: Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper and Sweet ‘N Spicy.

KFC

KFC’s Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets. KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken NuggetsIn March, KFC introduced Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, its first chicken nugget menu item since the late ‘90s. These white-meat nuggets are hand-breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices and are available to purchase as a 5-piece, 8-piece, 12-piece or 36-piece at participating restaurants nationwide.