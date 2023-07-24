Popeyes adds cheesecake to dessert lineup

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Popeyes is partnering with an iconic cookie brand for the latest addition to its dessert menu.

The fast-food chain, known for its chicken, tasty sides and general Cajun sparkle, just added a new Oreo Cheesecake to its growing lineup of sweets. But it won't be around for long, so we're breaking down all the sweet details.

Introducing the Oreo Cheesecake Cup

If you're craving endless Oreo flavor, you've come to the right place. Per Popeyes, the Oreo Cheesecake Cup is made with an Oreo cookie crust and a “thick and rich cheesecake filling” that's mixed with Oreo cookie pieces. In case that's not enough cookies-and-creaminess, it's also toped with more Oreo cookie pieces.

Popeyes hinted at a new menu item on Instagram this week and shared a photo of the sweet creation, writing, “Imagine if Popeyes and @Oreo collabed. That would never happen though…😏.”

The Oreos Instagram account played along, replying, “likely wouldn’t be possible maybe 👀.”

It's only available for a limited time.

Just like summer, the Oreo Cheesecake Cup won't be around for long. Popeyes hasn't revealed when it’ll disappear from the menu, but we do know the sweet treat is only here for a limited time.

The Oreo Cheesecake Cup joins other desserts like the Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Fried Pie and permanent options like Apple Pie and Strawberry Biscuit.

Though not officially Oreo-branded, McDonald’s recently confirmed the U.S. release of its own Cookies & Crème Pie, which is now available for a limited time in select markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle.

More updates to the Popeyes menu

For anyone who's sick of the age-old question “What's for dinner?” Popeyes is also reintroducing its popular Big Box, which includes two pieces of the fast-food chain’s fried chicken, two sides and a buttermilk biscuit. You can also swap the traditional biscuit for a Strawberry Biscuit for $0.99 and score a free drink through Oct. 15 when ordering the Big Box online or via the Popeyes app.

Recently, the chicken chain also got in on the “Girl Dinner” TikTok trend and added a “Girl Dinner” menu, which features its sides — Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Red Beans & Rice, Coleslaw and A la Carte Biscuits — and, in fact, is no different (other than by name) than its sides menu.