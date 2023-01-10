Chipotle is adding the TikTok-famous quesadilla hack to its official menu

Celebrations are in order for fans of a viral Chipotle hack that has taken TikTok by storm.

On Jan. 7, Chipotle announced that the popular off-menu Chipotle quesadilla menu hack would be added to the menu. The menu hack, an order of a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies that fans say tastes like a Philly cheesesteak, recently went viral and became the ire of many Chipotle workers across the country.

The ensuing virality of the hack ended up causing supplies to run out, machines to break and physical altercations over meat and cheese to erupt, among other pandemonium.

Chipotle decided the best course of action would be to make the hacked dish a menu item. To make the announcement, the restaurant enlisted the very social media influencers who incited the menu hack's popularity in the first place, TikTok food reviewers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee.

“Quick story time with me, Chipotle and Alexis,” says Lee in his TikTok video before Frost chimes in with “Let’s talk about it!”

“Two weeks ago I stitched Alexis’ video about Chipotle — that’s Alexis,” Lee says, comically pointing out Frost sitting in the backseat of a car as he sits in the front. “Chipotle heard and it’s coming to the Chipotle app.”

Frost adds that it’s gonna take a little while because Chipotle has to get the menu item “just right.”

“So, it’s coming in March,” Lee says, before adding that this doesn’t exactly apply in the moment to him and Frost, who both have a Philly cheesesteak in hand. They take a bite and react with pure bliss on their faces.

“March is around the corner. It’s coming in March. It’s worth the wait. It’s worth the wait,” he says.

In a similar video on Frost's account announcing the hack’s eventual addition to Chipotle menus, she adds that her and Lee actually are collaborating on the item’s official debut.

“We’ve been working with Chipotle to get the quesadilla hack in the app,” Frost says in her video, which like Lee’s has millions of views.

What Lee or Frost didn’t mention is whether or not Chipotle planned on including the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette, which typically only comes with an order of salad. Lee famously dipped his quesadilla in a combo of the vinaigrette and sour cream, which has caused a marked uptick in requests for the dressing in stores.

For its part, Chipotle says it knows what kind of chaos the viral hack caused for its employees, and a representative for the company tells TODAY.com that guidance will be given about the new menu addition for a smooth roll out.

“As with any new product launch, training materials will be provided to our restaurant teams with guidance on how to best prepare the product to deliver an optimal employee and guest experience,” says a Chipotle spokesperson.

Chipotle also confirmed that product specifics will be shared at the time of launch, so we’ll have to wait until March to see if the item includes the vinaigrette that launched a thousand orders.

The public reaction to this news, though mostly happy that the chain has heard the cheesy cries of its adoring public, is wondering why we have to wait two months when Chipotle already has the ingredients in store.

“In MARCH? But they have all the ingredients now,” commented one TikTok user with a crying emoji.

“By that time no one is gonna remember the chipotle hack lol,” said another commenter.

Other TikTokers just celebrated the happy news with congrats to the social media stars (and Chipotle, too.)

“WOW…… The power TikTok has is crazy!” commented one person.

“As the queen of Chipotle, so so happy to see this,” wrote drag queen Kim Chi, a noted lover of the chain.

Chipotle itself, perhaps anticipating the reaction to a two-month wait, posted a short clip of Lee and Frost to its TikTok account.

“Wait, I know why you’re here, it don’t come out on the app until March,” Lee says to Frost, closing the front door of a Chipotle. The clip seems aimed at keeping rowdy Philly cheesesteak quesadilla cravers from storming stores before the item is officially released.

“Everybody relaxxxxx," reads the caption. "It’s coming to the app in March.”