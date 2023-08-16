Chick-fil-A announces new sandwich and it’s spicy and sweet

Chick-fil-A is putting a sweet and spicy twist on a classic.

Starting Aug. 28, patrons can try out the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, a new take on the fast-food joints’ beloved Original Chicken Sandwich, according to a press release. Customers can also look forward to the addition of a new seasonal menu item, Caramel Crumble Milkshake, which also comes right in time for fall.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich takes on classic Chick-fil-A flavors and packs sweet and spicy punch. The new sandwich will include the original Chick-fil-A filet but this time adds three unique ingredients: custom-made pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños and a bun drizzled with honey.

The upcoming seasonal sandwich and shake. Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A

The chain, which specializes in all things chicken, says its newest sandwich has been a year in the making. To settle on the “perfect accompaniments” to the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, the restaurant’s principal culinary lead — Chef Stuart Tracy — tested nearly 30 sandwiches that might give the original a run for its money.

“Innovation has been part of Chick-fil-A’s history since 1964 when S. Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Since then, we’re always in tune with our customers’ appetites and look to create menu items that satisfy their cravings and offer unique flavor combinations,” Leslie Neslage, director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A said in a statement shared on the company’s website. “Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy.”

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment and confirmation of prices.

CNBC reports that the new seasonal sandwich reflects how the chain is shifting its menu strategy as it expands nationwide. Historically, Chick-fil-A has tried to keep the menu short and simple to keep lines moving efficiently — though the chain is announced it was testing a cauliflower faux chicken sandwich option in three markets earlier this year.

The chicken chain is officially the No. 3 restaurant chain by sales in the U.S., CNBC reports, only behind Starbucks and McDonald's.

In addition to the spicy and sweet fall sandwich, Chick-fil-A fans can also try a Caramel Crumble Milkshake, which mixes in butterscotch caramel flavors and blondie crumbles.

According to Chick-fil-A, the menu items will be available nationwide — except in Hawaii — while supplies last.