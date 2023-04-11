Wendy’s removed a beloved item from its menu and fans feel ‘betrayed’

It’s the end of an era — if you determine your eras through the lens of fast-food chicken sandwiches.

On March 23, Wendy’s introduced new “Spring-Inspired” menu items — including a Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap — around the same time that rumors started swirling about the disappearence of its Grilled Chicken Sandwich, which featured an herb-marinated grilled chicken breast topped with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those rumors are true.

Wendy’s confirmed to TODAY.com that it has discontinued the Grilled Chicken Sandwich to make way for the new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, which seems to be a dupe of McDonald's discontinued Chicken Wrap Snack Wrap.

The new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap features a chopped, herb-marinated grilled chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese and romaine lettuce topped with ranch sauce all wrapped in a tortilla, meaning that it’s slightly similar to its predecessor, but different enough. The other two new additions to the Wendy’s menu include a Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade as well as a Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad.

“At Wendy’s, lighter menu options don’t mean less flavor,” the release reads before it describes the wrap. “It is the perfect flavor-packed meal for people on-the-go. Some say it’s the only chicken wrap worth obsessing over.”

Although the chain has other chicken sandwiches including the Classic Chicken Sandwich, the Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club and the Crispy Chicken BLT, among others, all the remaining options feature a breaded chicken breast.

The internet's reaction to the Grilled Chicken Sandwich’s elimination from menus ranged from disappointment to rage, with many folks taking to social media to share their feelings.

“Wendy’s got rid of their grilled chicken sandwich?” asked one user on Twitter. “I know it’s fast food but can we please keep at least one non-salad healthier option on menus?”

“Today I learned Wendy’s discontinued their grilled chicken sandwich… why did you betray me like this,” wrote another Twitter user, adding a photo of herself looking absolutely dejected in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

“The grilled chicken sandwich at Wendy’s was my jam and a somewhat healthy option,” tweeted another person. “Now it’s gone so I’m gone Wendy bye.”

Another user responded by adding, “Agreed.....There’s nothing else on the menu I want, so I’m kicking Wendy to the curb.”

On the other hand, there indeed those who have tried the new wraps and are already raving about them on social media.

“Ever since I tried that grilled chicken wrap from Wendy’s I been craving that mtf everyday,” tweeted one person. “I am def bout to get one.”

Wendy’s new wrap serves as direct competition to chicken wraps offered at other fast-food chains including Taco Bell’s Chicken Chipotle Melt, KFC's Chicken Wraps and, most notably, McDonald’s McWraps and Snack Wraps which were discontinued nationwide in 2020.

“It’s no secret that at Wendy’s, we know Ranch. There are many who’ve tried to master the grilled chicken wrap, but we’re not snacking around with our offering,” said John Li, Wendy’s vice president of culinary innovation, in a press release. “From our classic creamy Ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that’s worthy of the entrée menu.”