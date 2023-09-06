Wendy’s debuts new Frosty flavor for fall

Wendy’s latest menu items will hardly receive a frosty reception.

With fall’s siren song already beckoning pumpkin spice lovers far and wide, the fast-food chain is leaning into all the cravings the season inspires. On Sept. 2, Wendy’s announced the introduction of two new items to its menu: the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

According to the announcement, the chain’s new pumpkin-spiced items will appear on menus at participating restaurants nationwide starting Sept. 12.

Which new items are coming to Wendy’s?

According to the chain, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty melds the creamy texture of the original Frosty with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

“Wendy’s is helping turn our fans’ cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty,” Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s U.S. chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall.”

Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will take on the same syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and combine it with cold-brewed coffee and the creamer used to make the classic Frosty flavor options of vanilla, caramel and chocolate. Poured over ice, Wendy’s calls it a “pumpkin pick-me-up!”

“We’re always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy’s twist, and that’s exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be,” John Li, Wendy’s global vice president of culinary innovation, explained. “We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else.”

For eager beavers, Wendy’s is offering customers a delivery deal. Uber One members can order their Pumpkin Spice Frosty to be delivered for a limited time only starting Sept. 13 from participating Wendy’s. Members can also receive an additional Frosty of equal or lesser value for free when added to their orders before checkout. This offer lasts for Uber One members only until Sept. 19.

What other Frosty flavors does Wendy’s have?

In addition to the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, Wendy’s offers Vanilla and Chocolate Frosty desserts.

However, Wendy did say in its latest announcement that the Vanilla Frosty will be unavailable for the time being.

The same goes for the Strawberry Frosty. The berry-flavored item will be put on ice for the fall, though it will likely be back come spring.

In July, the chain announced the debut of its Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which features cold brew (of course) mixed with Frosty creamer and a choice of vanilla, chocolate or a new caramel syrup, before being “swirled to perfection” over ice.

What other menu items has Wendy’s recently added?

With its pumpin-spiced menu addition, Wendy’s seems to be trying to compete with other PSL-slinging chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

Speaking of competition, Wendy’s also recently took direct aim at McDonald’s with its new English Muffin Sandwiches, and at Taco Bell with its new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries.