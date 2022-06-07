Wendy's to debut strawberry Frosty flavor for the summer

Summer 2022 just got berry frosty!

On Monday, Wendy’s announced the addition of a strawberry Frosty to its menu, available across the U.S. for a limited time only.

The introduction of a new flavor to the chain’s signature dessert is a rarity. The classic chocolate flavor made its debut on Wendy’s menu in 1969. In 2006 the franchise bowed for the first time to customer pleas for a new flavor and added vanilla. Over a decade later, in 2019, it temporarily included a Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae on its menu to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

In a statement about the new menu addition, Wendy’s Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo explained, “We’re always listening to our fans, and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season. While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s.”

The announcement of the new strawberry flavor has been a welcome surprise for fans of the chain.

“@Wendys If this is some sort of sick joke, just be prepared for the monster that I will become when the truth comes out,” one frost enthusiast jokingly remarked on Twitter.

“Ayo? Strawberry? Can’t wait to dip my fries in this,” another Twitter user remarked.

“But will it be 99c tho,” another tweeted about the announcement.

The new Frosty’s small size will be 99 cents but will also come in different sizes with varying prices. Fans of Wendy’s Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad (which was introduced back in 2020) will be happy to know the item is making another return also for a limited time.