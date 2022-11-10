Wendy’s debuts Peppermint Frosty for the holiday season

The latest Wendy's Frosty flavor was truly mint to be.

Just in time for the holiday season, the fast-food chain is introducing a limited-edition Peppermint Frosty. The new flavor hits Wendy's locations across the country on Nov. 15 and is available to order in stores or through the Wendy's app.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li said in a press release.

Just like the classic Chocolate Frosty, the peppermint rendition will be thick and creamy, but with "bursts of fresh peppermint," according to Wendy's.

The Peppermint Frosty won't be here for long. Wendy's

The seasonal flavor comes hot (or, rather, cold) on the heels of another limited-edition release Wendy's introduced over the summer: the Strawberry Frosty. The temporary addition to the menu was available in multiple sizes, including a small for 99 cents.

“From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors,” Wendy’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a press release.

Along with the new Frosty flavor, Wendy's is also releasing its popular Frosty Key Tags. Retailing for $2 each, the tags entitle the recipient to a full year's worth of free Jr. Frosty treats with any purchase.

The Frosty Key Tags are available at participating U.S. Wendy's locations or through the Wendy's mobile app and will be available for purchase Nov. 21, 2022 through Jan. 29, 2023, with proceeds supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Wendy's fans are apparently pretty devoted to the fast-food chain's frosty treats. So much so that the company partnered with Kellogg's last year to create a Kellogg’s Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal. The limited-edition cereal featured chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces and cocoa-coated cereal bites.

With its new Peppermint Frosty release, Wendy's joins other chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks who are starting the holiday season nice and early with seasonal releases.

Just last week, Dunkin' unveiled three new seasonal additions to its menu: a Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut and Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. Starbucks also released its popular holiday cups earlier this month and announced a new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl bakery item.