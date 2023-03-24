McDonald’s is introducing a brand new McFlurry

McDonald’s McFlurry dessert has captured the hearts and minds of fast-food fans around the world for decades. It's currently served in 99 countries, each of which boast some exclusive flavors. One flavor in particular has only been available abroad — that is, until now — and it looks to be a promising addition.

On March 18, rumblings of a brand new McFlurry called the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry percolated on social media via Instagram account Snackolator.

In a post to its nearly 70,000 followers, the account shared an image of a McFlurry flavored with strawberry sauce, Oreo bits and vanilla soft serve, which hails from Singapore, along with guesses as to what the American version may be.

We reached out to McDonald’s USA for confirmation that a new flavor of the popular frozen dessert is coming, and it is! But unlike the Singaporean version, consumers in the United States will be treated to an all-American version of the iconic strawberry shortcake dessert.

“McDonald’s new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry features our signature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies,” a McDonald’s USA spokesperson tells TODAY.com in an email. “It will be available at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide starting April 12, for a limited time while supplies last.”

McDonald's Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. McDonald's

First invented at a Canadian franchise in 1995, the combo of whipped soft serve vanilla ice cream and sweet toppings has become a juggernaut of the dessert world, and not just for its unique blender-turned-spoon. Original flavors for the McFlurry treats included Oreo, Heath Bar, Nestle Crunch, M&M’s and Butterfinger.

According to McDonald’s menu, the current flavors offered in the U.S. include a M&M McFlurry an an Oreo McFlurry. The beloved Oreo Shamrock McFlurry just finished another successful run during the St. Patrick’s Day season after being introduced in 2020.

McDonald’s is no stranger to flavor innovation when it comes to the McFlurry. Some previous iterations of the chain’s dessert around the world have included flavors like Stroopwafel, Snickerdoodle, Boston Cream, Chicken n’ Waffles, Durian and Bubblegum Squash.