Starbucks just dropped a minty new holiday drink — and you can get it for half off today

The world’s biggest coffee chain is brewing up a winter wonderland.

On Dec. 13, Starbucks added a new beverage to its syrup-pumped lineup: the Merry Mint White Mocha. The new, minty take on the chain’s White Mocha drink is available for a limited time this holiday season, joining a slew of festive Starbucks drinks, including this year’s new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

Merry Mint White Mocha

The Merry Mint White Mocha features Starbucks Signature espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk and ice, topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and chocolate curls. The drink is now in the Starbucks app and seems well-suited for walking down your local Candy Cane Lane.

Starbucks’ new Merry Mint White Mocha. Starbucks

Aside from the aforementioned Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam in its new beverage, Starbucks recently introduced three other new holiday cold foams: Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam, Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam and Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam.

In addition to the new drink, from Dec. 12 to 25, customers can get last-minute gifts at Starbucks, with 50% off packaged coffee and merchandise.

Starbucks’ December deals

Starbucks has become a bit of a caffeinated Santa Claus with the deals it’s been doling out for the month of December.

The chain’s “Festive ThursYays” offers rewards members 50% off any handcrafted drink — which now includes the new Merry Mint White Mocha — every Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. local time until the end of the year, at participating stores.

Starbucks customers can also get a free short (8-ounce) hot chocolate with the purchase of any grande or larger handcrafted beverage every Saturday and Sunday during the month of December. The deal is limited to one free beverage per purchase order and exclusively available for in-store and drive-thru orders only, not orders placed through the Starbucks app.

Starbucks Holiday Cheermakers contest

The coffee chain is also running a contest it’s calling “Starbucks Holiday Cheermakers.” From Dec. 14 to 17, Starbucks is asking entrants to share how their home’s holiday display brings cheer to their neighborhood.

In addition to writing about their festive outdoor decor using up to 200 words, contest hopefuls are asked to submit an image of their “very merry home” to the Holiday Cheermakers website. The five winners selected will receive a load of Starbucks Cards for them and their neighborhood to enjoy: One $100 Starbucks gift card as well as 18 $25 Starbucks gift cards to spread coffee-flavored cheer however they want.