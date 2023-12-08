How to get a free hot chocolate at Starbucks every weekend in December

The end of the year brings many reasons for celebration — and now, thanks to one coffee giant, the end of the week does, too.
Starbucks tells TODAY.com it has a holiday-centric deal to fill you up cocoa-flavored joy. On Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10, Starbucks customers can get a free short hot chocolate with an order of any grande handcrafted beverage.
According to Starbucks, a handcrafted drink is one handmade by a Starbucks barista, from the new Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai, with its notes of warm gingerbread, blend of chai spices and oat milk, to the 21-year-old Peppermint Mocha, and many more.
You can get a free short (8-ounce) hot chocolate when you order any handcrafted drink, including coffee and tea. The deal is limited to one free beverage per purchase order and available exclusively available for in-store and drive-thru orders — not orders placed through the Starbucks app.
Here are all the days this deal will be available:
- Dec. 9 and Dec. 10
- Dec. 16 and Dec. 17
- Dec. 23 and Dec. 24
- Dec. 30 and Dec. 31
Festive ThursYays
Starbucks also just announced Festive ThursYays, which offers rewards members 50% off any handcrafted drink every Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. local time until the end of the year at participating stores.
Unlike the hot chocolate deal, this one must be redeemed through the Starbucks app. Rewards members can find a “Festive ThursYays” coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it at checkout on the app or at the register.