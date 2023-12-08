How to get a free hot chocolate at Starbucks every weekend in December

The end of the year brings many reasons for celebration — and now, thanks to one coffee giant, the end of the week does, too.

Starbucks tells TODAY.com it has a holiday-centric deal to fill you up cocoa-flavored joy. On Saturday, Dec. 9 and Sunday, Dec. 10, Starbucks customers can get a free short hot chocolate with an order of any grande handcrafted beverage.

According to Starbucks, a handcrafted drink is one handmade by a Starbucks barista, from the new Iced Gingerbread Oat Milk Chai, with its notes of warm gingerbread, blend of chai spices and oat milk, to the 21-year-old Peppermint Mocha, and many more.

You can get a free short (8-ounce) hot chocolate when you order any handcrafted drink, including coffee and tea. The deal is limited to one free beverage per purchase order and available exclusively available for in-store and drive-thru orders — not orders placed through the Starbucks app.

Here are all the days this deal will be available:

Dec. 9 and Dec. 10

Dec. 16 and Dec. 17

Dec. 23 and Dec. 24

Dec. 30 and Dec. 31

Festive ThursYays

Starbucks also just announced Festive ThursYays, which offers rewards members 50% off any handcrafted drink every Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m. local time until the end of the year at participating stores.

Unlike the hot chocolate deal, this one must be redeemed through the Starbucks app. Rewards members can find a “Festive ThursYays” coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it at checkout on the app or at the register.