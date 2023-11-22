Burger King is testing a new breakfast sandwich

Burger King is flattening its breakfast sandwiches.

Since Nov. 16, Burger King has been testing the new Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich — which features a flame-grilled flatbread filled with eggs, American Cheese and a choice of meat (bacon, sausage or Black Forest ham) — at participating restaurants for a limited time, while supplies last.

Sadly for flatbread fans, Burger King is not offering the sandwiches nationwide at this time; it’s testing them in Detroit, Michigan; McAllen, Texas; and Brownsville, Texas markets. It can be paired with the chain’s French Toast Sticks as part of BK’s Mix n’ Match deal ($4 for five French Toast sticks; $5 for seven French Toast Sticks).

Burger King says it’s been exploring “new innovative ways to elevate its breakfast offering,” which includes testing the Smoky Maple Chicken Biscuit — a similar item to Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit — in select markets earlier this year.

Joining Burger King’s staple breakfast items like the Croissan’wich and the aforementioned French Toast Sticks, this new breakfast sandwich could potentially compete with the iconic breakfast items of the fast-food world like McDonald’s McMuffin and Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Biscuit if eventually introduced nationwide.

But the most similar sandwich to BK’s Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich among the major fast-food brands is Subway’s breakfast flatbread sandwiches.

Other big chains have recently been trying to get a better footing in the fast-food breakfast market. In August, Wendy’s announced it would be offering English Muffin Sandwiches in two varieties (sausage and bacon), directly taking on the McMuffin. Then, in October, Taco Bell debuted its Toasted Breakfast Tacos, which consist of scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and the choice of sausage, bacon or breakfast potatoes.