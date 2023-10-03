Taco Bell introduces new breakfast item, brings back Taco Lover’s Pass

National Taco Day is basically like the Olympics for Taco Bell, so the fast-food chain is celebrating accordingly with plenty of fanfare.

In honor of the big day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Taco Bell is reviving its popular taco subscription (aka the Taco Lover’s Pass) for two days only and debuting a brand-new breakfast taco.

Already salivating just thinking about it? We’re shelling out all the essential info below.

How to score a Taco Lover’s Pass

It’s been nearly a year since Taco Bell last sold its Taco Lover’s Pass. Now, the fan-favorite subscription service is making a temporary comeback in honor of National Taco Day.

On Oct. 3 and 4, the pass will be on sale for $10. Membership entitles customers to one taco a day for 30 consecutive days and there are eight tacos to choose from: Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the new Breakfast Taco (available on Oct. 12).

Taco Bell is also giving away 100 free Taco Lover’s Passes on Oct. 3 on the chain’s app.

Looking for more fully loaded freebies? Head here for all the National Taco Day deals your tortilla-filled heart could ever desire.

New breakfast tacos are available on Oct. 12

Taco Bell already has a pretty robust breakfast menu that consists of burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps. Now, the fast-food chain is expanding the menu once again.

Taco Bell’s brand-new Breakfast Tacos. Taco Bell

On Oct. 12, U.S. customers can start ordering the brand new Breakfast Taco for $1.49 (or using the Taco Lover’s Pass). Per the brand, it’s made with “fluffy scrambled eggs and the choice of sausage, bacon or crispy breakfast potatoes, with a layer of real shredded cheddar cheese.”

Taco Bell usually serves breakfast between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time, and customers can order via the app or in person.

Taco Bell has released several other new items lately

Breakfast Tacos are simply the latest in a string of new menu items that Taco Bell has debuted over the past few months. Last week, the chain announced its first-ever vegan item: Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce.

In September, Rolled Chicken Tacos returned to the Taco Bell menu for a limited time, much to the delight of customers who missed the fan-favorite item.

In August, one Taco Bell location in California recently revealed that it was testing a Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato.

Over the last few months, the restaurant has also announced the return of several customer favorites, including Enchiritos, Crispy Chicken Tacos and Beefy Crunch Burritos.